Dr Preeya Alexander explains why you should NEVER lick the raw cake mixture from the bowl

An Australian doctor has warned against licking the bowl when baking cakes because an unlikely ingredient could lead to a bout of serious food poisoning.

Dr Preeya Alexander, a GP from Melbourne, said while many assume the risk comes from raw eggs, it’s actually the raw flour you should be worried about.

The GP – who publishes medical insights on her Instagram The Wholesome Doctor – warned parents to refrain from giving children raw cake batter after an E.coli outbreak was linked to a batch of flour.

‘Often people think the risk comes from potentially consuming raw egg – and yes, this can be an issue. Raw egg consumption can be linked to salmonella which can cause significant abdominal pain and diarrhoea,’ Dr Alexander said.

‘The deal breaker many people don’t realise is that raw flour can also harbour bacteria like E.coli.

‘You have to remember that flour is made from grain grown in fields – animals can urinate or defecate on these plants causing it to become contaminated with E.coli.’

Dr Alexander said the cakes are perfectly fine to eat once they are baked because the heat and cooking process kills the E.coli bacteria in the flour.

‘There have been E.coli outbreaks linked to flour before – hence the recommendation is to cook flour before you eat it,’ she said.

‘I know, I know – some of you are going to wonder why on earth I would try and murder this age old tradition. Please know I love cake and I love kids but licking cake bowls isn’t allowed in our house because it can be risky stuff.

‘Ideally, don’t lick the cake bow. The last thing you want with your iso-creation is diarrhoea.’

Sydney nutritionist Susie Burrell previously warned about the serious risks of eating raw cookie dough, explaining the uncooked flour carries an E.coli risk while the raw eggs may cause food poisoning.

‘It’s the main reason people can get sick,’ she told breakfast show Sunrise in 2018.

‘Cookie dough is quite popular because you can buy ice cream with cookie dough in it but it’s good to be mindful, especially if you’re dealing with a weak immune system, particularly small children.

‘It’s better to eat it when they’re baked than have it as a raw cookie dough.’