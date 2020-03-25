Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC: 2 New Playable Characters Leaked!

Fans waiting for the details of upcoming “Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot” DLC are in for a major treat.

On Thursday, Dragon Ball reporter Dragon Ball Hype unveiled on Twitter the first look of two new playable characters that will be included in the upcoming DLC. The leak — which came from Japanese video game and manga magazine V Jump – shows Super Saiyan God Goku and Super Saiyan God Vegeta.

As noted by GameRant, this development is surprising given that most fans expected that both Super Saiyan God and Super Saiyan Blue would just be new transformations to the existing characters and not separate ones.

Interestingly, this leak fits with the previously rumored contents of the upcoming downloadable content for “Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.” In a previous report, it was cited that there would be a playable Super Saiyan God in the DLC.

Apart from that, it has also been revealed that new skills and the ability to battle against Beerus will be added to the game.

A new story arc will also be added, though contrary to expectations, the new arc is titled “A New Awakening (Part 1: Whis’ Training). As the title suggests, Whis’ role in the game would be a trainer while Beerus serves as a boss fight.

More details about the DLC will reportedly be revealed on Friday, March 20. The new content is set to be launched after spring 2020, and it is the first major DLC after the game hit the stores in January of this year.

As of writing, “Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot” has already sold more than 2 million copies worldwide since its launch. In the first week of its release alone, it peaked at 1.5 million sold.

Moreover, according to Hollywood Reporter, the Bandai Namco game topped the US video game sales list for the month of January even though overall spending for games has gone down during the month.

Considering its popularity, it is not surprising why several players are waiting for the DLC to be released, especially during these times that gaming activities have increased due to the coronavirus pandemic that forced people to stay at home.