‘Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot’ DLC: Beerus Fight Difficulty, New Mode Revealed

If recent information is to be believed, the upcoming DLC of “Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot” will pose a major challenge for players.

According to the latest leak from Dragon Ball Z reporter, Dragon Ball Hype, the boss fight against Beerus in the first major downloadable content of the game will be incredibly difficult. The report claimed that the developers fought “Beerus level 250” at least 10 times and won just once.

While no further details were revealed such as what levels were the developers at when they fought the God of Destruction, it is worth noting that Super Saiyan God Goku and Super Saiyan God Vegeta will be playable in the game.

On other news, aside from revealing the Beerus fight difficulty, Dragon Ball Hype also teased about an upcoming new mode in “Kakarot” called Cards Battle. Through this, players can reportedly fight each other by “collecting new cards that can be used in the game.”

No further information on how Cards Battle will function was specified, but one can assume that the cards will not be merely power-ups considering that it was described as a game mode.

“Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot” DLC is slated to be released this Spring 2020. While there is no exact launch date yet, it is expected to be out sooner considering the recent wave of leaks and teasers that have been revealed.

On March 22, Bandai Namco unveiled some key details about the DLC, including the Beerus fight as an “exclusive boss battle episode.” The DLC is titled “A New Power Awakens – Part 1” and it will reportedly focus on Whis’ training to obtain the Super Saiyan God transformation.

Meanwhile, other leaks gave a first look at Super Saiyan God Goku and Super Saiyan Vegeta, as well as the moves of Beerus. One leak even showed the Oracle Fish, which is assumed to have a role in the upcoming DLC.

The “Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot” DLC will only be available to season pass holders during its initial spring release. However, non-season pass holders can avail it at a later date this 2020 along with the Part 2 of the DLC.