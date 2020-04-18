Driver who picked up a Ruby Princess passenger says she almost died from coronavirus

A hire car driver who contracted COVID-19 after picking up an infected Ruby Princess passenger has lashed out from hospital after she ‘almost died’ from the virus.

Julie Lamrock drove a passenger from Circular Quay to Campbelltown, in Sydney’s west, on March 19, when authorities made the disastrous decision to let nearly 3,000 passengers disembark without health checks.

An 84-year-old man who died in Perth on Monday is one of 12 fatalities among Ruby Princess passengers, with more than 600 infected.

Ms Lamrock, who is receiving treatment at Nepean Hospital, said she struggles to breathe and is suffering hot sweats after testing positive to coronavirus.

‘After picking her up and taking her home. Looking after her and now I’m sick in hospital, I nearly died,’ Ms Lamrock told Nine News.

The driver said she did not touch her passenger during the one-hour journey, except to pack the woman’s bag into the car.

‘She said to me there was no reports of anyone being sick on the ship, that everyone was fine,’ Ms Lamrock said.

Ms Lamrock claimed the woman had letters on her to say that everything was ‘okay’.

The Ruby Princess cruise ship is now docked in Port Kembla, south of Sydney, as a criminal investigation into 622 COVID-19 cases and at least 12 deaths begins.

The investigation led by the NSW Police homicide squad aims to find out why passengers were allowed to disembark from the ship in Sydney on March 19 and disperse around the country despite concerns some might have contracted the illness.

It will cover the actions of the port authority, ambulance, police, NSW Health and ship operator Carnival Australia.

The ship is expected to spend up to 10 days in Port Kembla as its 1,040 crew members undergo medical assessments, treatment or emergency extractions.

About 200 of them have symptoms of the illness. Two of the crew members were taken off the ship yesterday for further treatment.

Ms Lamrock questioned why he holidaymakers were allowed to disembark the cruise in Sydney.

‘It’s incredible the government let them come off that ship and let other people get sick like me, who had no reason to be sick,’ she said.

New South Wales has the highest amount of coronavirus infections across the country with 2,637 and 19 deaths.

Forty-one people in Australia have died and the total number of cases was at 5,795 on Monday.