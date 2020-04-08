Drivers set to take the wheel at Porsche’s virtual series

Porsche is set to turn the ignition on live-streaming its Mobil 1 Supercup Virtual Edition.

Thirty-one drivers are expected to take part in Saturday’s digital version of the Spanish Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. The event features two races in 911 GT3 Cup cars.

The Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Virtual Edition circuit is aiming to fill the gap with the actual races postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“The Supercup is the pinnacle of Porsche’s one-make cups,” said Oliver Schwab, project manager of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup. “I’m delighted that we’ve managed to come up with a great alternative under the current circumstances with no real motor racing. We have a top-class field and I’m very excited to see who’ll perform the best on a screen.”

Jaxon Evans of Momo Megatron Lechner Racing won the test session on the virtual Barcelona track earlier this week.

Former Supercup driver and current Eurosport expert Jan Seyffarth will provide commentary for the event.

The Porsche Mobile 1 Supercup Virtual Edition will also feature races at the Silverstone Circuit in Great Britain (April 18), the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium (April 25) and the Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Italy (May 16).

