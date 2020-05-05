Dublin councils earmark 1.30pm-3.30pm as ‘cocooner only’ times for parks

DUBLIN’S FOUR LOCAL authorities have come together to create a designated time for cocooners who want to use their local parks for exercise.

From tomorrow, a two-hour period between 1.30 pm and 3.30 pm will be reserved in all parks across Dublin city and county for people who are cocooning. This includes those who are over-70s and medically vulnerable people.

On Friday evening, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said those over the age of 70 will be able to leave their homes from today, for a walk or drive within 5km of their homes if the maintain distance from other people.

A joint statement from Dublin City Council, Fingal County Council, South Dublin County Council and the Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council reads: “Other park users are asked to consider using parks at other times so that those cocooning can have as much space and confidence in physical distancing as possible.”

Mayor of South Dublin County Council, Councillor Vicki Casserly said: “The Covid-19 crisis brings with it many challenges and often we are having to face it by thinking differently.

“I fully support this innovative plan to allow the over-70s and medically vulnerable people much-needed dedicated space and time in the outdoors – allowing them to get their long-awaited fresh air and exercise in as safe an environment as possible.”

The chief executive of South Dublin County Council, Daniel McLoughlin, added: “We are asking all other citizens to please take on board the request to leave this two-hour period for those who have been cocooning and to use the park at other times. It is extremely important that they can enjoy our parks and exercise in safety.”