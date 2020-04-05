‘DuckTales QuackShots’: FDG Trolls Fans With April Fool’s Prank

FDG Entertainment raises the hopes of fans waiting for a new DuckTales game, only to break it hours later.

Earlier on April 1, FDG – who developed popular games such as “Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom” and “Red Ball 4” – announced the development of what would have been the latest iteration in the DuckTales series.

Entitled “DuckTales QuackShots,” FDG said on a tweet that the game was in development in partnership with Game Atelier. They accompanied the announcement with screenshots of the game, showing Donald, Huey, Dewey and Louie playable.

The details of the announcement and the screenshots led fans to believe that it was not an April Fool’s Day joke. After all, no one would have thought of such an elaborate prank just to fool their fans, especially during this time of health crisis.

However, to the fans’ disappointment, FDG later clarified that it was only a joke. They noted that they indeed pitch the idea to Disney – which is where the screenshots came from – but they failed to get the license.

“Thank you for the overwhelming feedback on our #DuckTales Quackshot screens. We worked hard on a legit pitch to Disney but unfortunately never got the license,” FDG wrote in their follow-up tweet.

“It would’ve been a shame to bury the material so it became this years #AprilFools. Maybe someday Disney will reconsider?”

Sure enough, though, fans were not happy with the prank. The last DuckTales game, “DuckTales Remastered,” came out in 201. With that said, there has been a huge interest in the continuation of the game.

“Quackshot and Kid Chameleon are two of my favorite games of all time. I literally just did a top 4 a few weeks ago of games that defined me. For the love of God stop playing with my emotions. Let’s get this done, who’s office do I need to storm?!” one Twitter user commented on FDG’s original announcement.

Other fans noted how they fell for the screenshots, highlighting that they still cannot believe it was an April Fool’s Day prank. Some supporters also called out Disney and urged the company to reconsider their stance about licensing the game.

“DuckTales QuackShots” isn’t coming any time soon, and it is still questionable if Disney will even consider it again. However, at least some people might do something to make it happen.