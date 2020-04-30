Dumped PM Malcolm Turnbull urges Australia NOT to anger China over coronavirus

Ousted Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has urged Australia not to anger China as diplomatic tensions between the once-friendly nations reach boiling point.

The Morrison government stood firm on its calls for an independent probe into the origins of COVID-19, sparking fury among Chinese diplomats who have threatened to cut economic ties with the country.

The situation flared on Wednesday when Victorian China Consul-General Zhou Long hijacked a government press conference alongside billionaire mining boss Andrew Forrest to discuss COVID-19.

The event was held to announce Mr Forrest’s Minderoo Foundation had obtained 10 million virus testing kits from China to use in Australia.

Ministers were blindsided by Mr Zhou’s surprise appearance.

Mr Zhou was not allowed to take questions, but took the opportunity to praise Beijing’s handling of the pandemic.

Instead of backing his former colleagues, Mr Turnbull warned them business leaders would not support the government if it continued to challenge China.

‘An Australian prime minister who ends up in conflict with China cannot expect any support or solidarity from the Australian business community,’ he wrote on Twitter on Wednesday night.

‘Overwhelmingly, they’re totally invested in the economic benefits of the relationship.’

Meanwhile, Liberal MP Andrew Hastie said Mr Forrest had allowed the Chinese Communist party to ‘ambush the press conference’.

‘Now is not the time for games. Australia must come first,’ Mr Hastie said. ‘This guy drops out of the sky in his private jet and enables the Chinese Communist Party to ambush a commonwealth press conference. Yeah, we’re not happy.’

Mr Zhou used the opportunity to credit the ‘open, transparent and responsible’ manner with which China had worked alongside the World Health Organisation.

China has repeatedly refused an international investigation into the outbreak, most recently describing the demands of Australia as ‘political manoeuvring’.

Mr Forrest is understood to have invited the Chinese diplomat to speak.

He said earlier that Australia and China should ‘simmer down a little,’ according to news.com.au, but would not comment on whether Australia should continue its push for the probe.

‘I don’t ascribe to the view that China has behaved badly here. I am very grateful there are people in Beijing who love Australia.’

The deadly respiratory virus has infected more than three million people globally, including 6,746 Australians. So far, 212,000 people have died worldwide.

The nation’s ambassador, Jingye Cheng, triggered a diplomatic firestorm by warning Scott Morrison’s push for an inquiry would lead to a boycott of Australia.

He received a fiery dressing down from the Foreign Affairs Department on his ‘threats of economic coercion’, which the Chinese embassy then leaked.

China is accused by some of covering up the severity of the epidemic after it started in a live exotic animal market in Wuhan, costing the world vital weeks of preparation.

On Tuesday, the editor of a Chinese state media publication has described Australia as ‘gum stuck to the bottom of our shoe’.

Hu Xijin, the editor of the state-run Global Times, shared a post on Weibo saying ties between Australia and China would continue to deteriorate, as a bitter war of words threatened to escalate into a diplomatic disaster.

‘After the epidemic, we need to have more risk awareness when doing business with Australia and also when we send our children to study there,’ he wrote.

‘Australia is always there, making trouble. It is a bit like chewing gum stuck on the sole of China’s shoes. Sometimes you have to find a stone to rub it off.’

He also admitted China would try ‘economic coercion’ to bring Australia to heel, making a thinly-veiled threat that ‘time will prove it all’.

‘Let me give a ‘coercion’ to Australia,’ he wrote on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

‘As its attitude toward China becomes worse and worse, Chinese companies will definitely reduce economic cooperation with Australia.

‘And the number of Chinese students and visitors going to Australia will also decrease. Time will prove it all.’

His comments echo those made by China’s ambassador, Jingye Cheng, who last week threatened a mass boycott of Australian produce.

‘Maybe also the ordinary people will say, ”why should we drink Australian wine or to eat Australian beef?”,’ he told the Australian Financial Review.

Australia responded quickly, making it clear the ambassador’s comments were out of line.

‘The government has made our displeasure with those remarks known,’ Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said on Tuesday.

China accounts for 26 per cent of Australia’s total trade, worth around $235 billion in 2018/19, and is the biggest single market for Australian exports including coal, iron ore, wine, beef, tourism and tertiary education.

Senator Birmingham said Australia was a ‘crucial supplier’ to China for imports and energy helped power much of China’s manufacturing growth and construction.

‘COVID-19 has seen hundreds of thousands of people die around the world, millions of people lose their jobs, billions of people face massive disruption to their lives,’ he said.

‘The least the world can expect is a transparent inquiry into the causes of COVID-19 so that we can understand how best to prevent a repeat episode any time in the future.’

The extraordinary diplomatic standoff comes in the face of the largest economic shock Australia has seen since the peak of the Great Depression in 1931.

Businesses and jobs will be lost permanently as a result of the global pandemic.

Treasury predicts unemployment to peak at 10 per cent.

The jobless rate was higher during the economic devastation through the 1930s, but the numbers steadily rose over the course of years rather than months.

Treasury boss Steven Kennedy says the virus is having an unprecedented impact on economies worldwide.

‘We have never seen an economic shock of this speed, magnitude and shape, reflecting that this is both a significant demand and supply shock,’ he told a Senate committee in Canberra on Tuesday.

Dr Kennedy believes the crucial financial ties between China and Australia can help both countries recover from the economic crisis.

‘There is great economic return to Australia in continuing to support Chinese development and growth through our trade relations,’ he said.

Foreign investment rules have been temporarily tightened to give Treasurer Josh Frydenberg more oversight of overseas capital being tipped into Australia.