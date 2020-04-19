Duran Duran’s John Taylor Reveals Coronavirus Recovery

By Michele Amabile Angermiller

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) – Duran Duran bassist John Taylor took to Facebook on Sunday (April 5) to reveal that he had tested positive for coronavirus, and is currently on the mend.

Taylor was diagnosed with COVID-19 “three weeks ago,” and has been self-quarantining as per medical protocol.

“Perhaps I am a particularly robust 59 year old — I like to think I am — or was blessed with getting only a mild case of COVID-19, but after a week or so of what I would describe as a ‘Turbo-charged Flu’, I came out of it feeling okay,” wrote Taylor. “Although I must admit I didn’t mind the quarantine as it gave me the chance to really recover.”

“I am speaking out to answer to the enormous amount of fear being generated by the pandemic, some of it entirely justified, and my heart goes out to everyone who has had to deal with real loss and pain,” he continued. “But I want to let you know that it isn’t always a killer, and we can and will beat this thing.”

He concluded on a positive note, telling fans that he “cannot wait to be back onstage again.”

Duran Duran was formed in 1978 and went on to to worldwide fame and acclaim during the 1980s and 1990s releasing such hits as “Is There Something I Should Know?,” “Planet Earth,” “Hungry Like the Wolf,” “Rio,” “The Reflex” and “Ordinary World” and “Come Undone,” among others.

The entertainment community has been rocked by the unpredictable virus, which has taken the life of Fountains of Wayne’s Adam Schlesinger, country star Joe Diffie, former Sony/ATV Music Publishing executive Neil Lasher, jazz legends Alan Merrill (who penned the hit “I Love Rock and Roll”), New Wave artist Cristina, jazz musicians Ellis Marsalis Jr. and Wallace Roney, and “Jaws” actor Lee Fierro. Celebrities who also tested positive for COVID-19 and are recovering include Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan, Pink, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson and Jackson Browne. Marianne Faithful has been hospitalized in London and is being treated for the COVID-19 virus. She is “stable and responding.”