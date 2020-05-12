During lockdown, go online for advice on treating bone, joint issues.

Need counseling about the care of bone or joint issues?

During the coronavirus pandemic, it may be available on the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons’ (AAOS) website. Its OrthoInfo.org blog includes tips for treating bone and joint pain while sheltering in place, as well as a look the pandemic’s implications for postponed surgery.

“To say that the COVID-19 pandemic has been an unparalleled challenge for all of us is an understatement,” AAOS spokesman Dr. Stuart Fischer said in an academy news release. “The AAOS recognizes that patients, families and caregivers are facing a host of unique and unexpected worries about their current, and even future, orthopedic care.”

The blog provides answers to common patient questions, including:

How can I continue my orthopedic care while sheltering in place during the pandemic? Telehealth phone and video calls can be used if it’s not possible to see your doctor in person.

What should I do if my orthopedic surgery is postponed? Talk to your doctors. They can help patients better understand what is an “elective procedure” and why many hospitals are postponing these procedures during the pandemic, the AAOS says.

Can my orthopedic surgeon still provide treatment? AAOS says: “Although the COVID-19 pandemic presents many hurdles to delivering patient care, orthopedic surgeons continue to provide safe and effective treatment in the midst of what has become the ‘new normal.'”

Can doing too much or too little exercise while sheltering in place be harmful? Most gyms, health clubs and pools are now closed. The AAOS website has advice about what activities can be done at home safely and how to protect your bones and joints.

“Even though we may be isolated from each other because of the coronavirus, we still have ways to communicate through telehealth and should keep bone and joint health a top priority,” Fischer said.