Dwayne Johnson Amid Coronavirus Lockdown: ‘I Apologize To My Wife Every Other Day’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed that amid the coronavirus lockdown, he found himself consistently apologizing to his wife, Lauren.

Johnson discussed, via a social media platform, how the lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic affected his relationships. “The Rock,” during the Q&A session on his official Instagram account, described his first 2-week quarantine experience as something “wobbly.” The current situation had changed the definition of society’s “normal” way of living; hence, the 47-year-old former WWE champ tried to wrap his head around what would the new normal be —what the future would look like.

Johnson said that he found himself “consistently” apologizing to his wife —about every other day. He would tell her that it wasn’t his best week or it wasn’t his best day. The “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” actor further revealed that he and his wife would get “snippy” with each other amid the coronavirus lockdown period.

The American-Canadian actor also warned his followers and the viewers of the video that certain arguments between husbands and wives; boyfriends and girlfriends; best friends or whoever one was lockdown with may happen, and it could escalate rapidly. He then shared his experience on how he and his wife dealt with the situation.

Johnson said that they tried “to go easy on each other, kept things light and not too judgy.” “The Rock” described his wife, whom he tied the knot in August 2019, as someone who has a great EQ (Emotional Quotient) practice.

Johnson said that he and his wife, just like any other couple, were having a rough time too amid the coronavirus pandemic lockdown; hence the effort to take things as light as possible. “The Rock” also mentioned doing a mental inventory check with your partner.

“Now is the time to [really] try and do your best to communicate and articulate your feelings as best as you can even if you’re not a good communicator,” Johnson said on the video as a parting message to the viewers.

Johnson has conducted the Q&A session since March, encouraging his fans to ask him questions about career, fitness schedule and family, amid the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, MSN reported.

The number of coronavirus cases in the United States is growing exponentially and to combat further spread, state leaders had issued a stay-at-home order and strict adherence to social distancing measures whenever someone’s out buying the essential needs.

Unfortunately, the longer the coronavirus lockdown is in effect, the more it’s giving mental and emotional anguish to many individuals; hence, Johnson’s advice to try to effectively communicate and share feelings with others.