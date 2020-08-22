DWP alert: The benefit cap will not affect you under these circumstances – what are they?

UNIVERSAL Credit and other benefit claimants can have what’s paid to them affected by the benefit cap. This cap limits the total amount of money that people can get from benefits and while the DWP have detailed recently that they have no plans to alter it, there are some benefits that are not impacted by it at all.

The benefit cap is applicable to most people who are aged between 16 and state pension age. Both Universal Credit and various legacy benefits are affected by the benefit cap but in some instances, it will not be applicable at all.

A person will not be affected by the cap if they or their partner: get working tax credit

get Universal Credit because of a disability or health condition that stops them from working (this is called ‘limited capability for work and work-related activity’)

get Universal Credit because they care for someone with a disability

get Universal Credit and they and their partner earn £604 or more a month combined, after tax and National Insurance contributions

The actual benefit cap amounts will be affected by whether the claimant lives inside or outside greater London and their living situations. Couples living outside Greater London will face a cap of £384.62, with single parents receiving the same limit. Single adults with no children living outside of the capital will be limited at £527.69 per week. Within London, the cap is £442.31 per week for couples and single parents.

This will drop to £296.35 per week for single adults. Universal Credit claimants can receive a unique privilege when it comes to the benefit cap through what is referred to as the “grace period”. This means that for the first nine months of receiving Universal Credit payments, a claimant’s application will not be affected by the benefit cap. The grace period will start on the first day of the claimant’s assessment period in which their earnings went below a specific threshold.

The grace period will be applied if all of the following apply: the claimant is getting Universal Credit because they’ve stopped working or your earnings went down

they’re now earning less than £604 a month

in each of the 12 months before their earnings went down or they stopped working, they earned the same as or more than the earnings threshold (this was £569 up to March 31 2020)