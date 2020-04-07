€50,000 cash seized as two women arrested on suspicion of money laundering in Laois

TWO WOMEN HAVE been arrested and a large sum of cash has been seized during a garda operation in Co Laois this afternoon.

The women have been arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

Shortly after 2pm today, gardaí stopped a car on the M7 motorway heading southbound in Co Laois.

€50,000 cash was recovered from the car. The occupants of the car, two women in their 20s and 30s, were arrested at the scene.

They were brought to Portlaoise Garda Station where they are being detained on suspicion of money laundering. They can be held for up to 24 hours.

The garda operation involved Laois based Divisional Roads Policing and local garda units.

Investigations are ongoing and no further details are available at the moment.

