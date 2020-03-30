Eagles CB Slay to wear No. 24 in honor of Kobe

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay plans to pay tribute to one of Philadelphia’s most celebrated athletes by donning his former jersey number.

Slay will wear No. 24 to honor the late Kobe Bryant. The 29-year-old Slay wore No. 23 for six seasons with the Detroit Lions before being traded to Philadelphia on Thursday for third- and fifth-round picks in the 2020 NFL Draft.

“My number I’m rocking? I’m going with that 2-4, man. I’m rockin’ with 2-4 this year,” Slay said Saturday night in an Instagram Live video.

“Kobe mode. Black mamba, baby. Rest in peace to the GOAT, man. Rest in peace to one of my favorite players. … I think I’m gonna look good in 24.”

Slay, who is a three-time Pro Bowl selection and an All-Pro in 2017, became the NFL’s highest paid cornerback after signing a three-year, $50 million contract extension with the Eagles. The average of $16.67 million per season beats Byron Jones’ new deal in Miami, where he’ll make $16.5 million per year with the Dolphins.

Running back Jordan Howard wore No. 24 last season for the Eagles. He was signed by the Dolphins earlier this month.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 in Calabasas, Calif.

–Field Level Media