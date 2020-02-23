Eamonn Holmes: This Morning host slams ‘dreary’ people amid Phillip Schofield backlash

EAMONN HOLMES – a host on This Morning – took to Twitter and responded to critics after he was slammed over his “hot tub” comments on the programme. It comes after his ITV colleague Phillip Schofield came out as gay in an emotional statement today.

Eamonn Holmes, 60, has said Phillip Schofield “appreciated a laugh to break the tension” after the presenter was criticised on social media for lighthearted remarks he made on This Morning following his colleague’s revelation he was gay. The veteran presenter admitted he “stands in support” with Phillip.

In view of his 998,000 Twitter followers, Eamonn shared a heartwarming photo of the pair in a sweet embrace. He wrote: “A picture paints a thousand words. This is a man who was in pain, who today confided in Ruth and I and who knows we stand in support of him, his family and his sexuality…Also unlike some, he appreciated a laugh to break the tension. @Schofe hoping you find happiness.” Fans inundated the presenter with comments, as one social media user commented: “I just love seeing you four together again and @schofe would have appreciated your banter as did the majority of the nation! Top man @EamonnHolmes.” Eamonn admitted Phillip did in fact appreciate his humour at the moment and added there are “dreary humourless” people in the world.

“He did Helen…God there are some dreary humourless people in The World. He’s cool and appreciated it. Think I would have said it if he didn’t?” he replied. Another Twitter user remarked: “Please don’t ever change. People need thicker skin.” “So annoyed at people making a big deal of Eamonn having a joke. If @Schofe wasn’t offended wind your neck in,” a fan tweeted. While a third person added: “Some folk just need to get a life! If you can’t have a laugh with your mate then what’s the world come. He knows you love and support him.”

Eamonn's comments come after Phillip released a heartfelt statement today on social media regarding his sexuality. He decided to openly discuss the topic on today's This Morning alongside co-host and friend Holly Willoughby before Ruth Langsford and Eamonn took the reigns in their typical Friday slot on the ITV show. In Phillip's social media statement, he said: "You never know what's going on in someone's seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with, or the state of their wellbeing. "And so you won't know what has been consuming me for the last few years."

“With the strength and support of my wife and daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay.” A visibly emotional Holly and Phillip shared a hug before they were joined by Ruth and Eamonn who in turn embraced him. Eamonn praised Phillip for speaking out, telling him “so many people will be strengthened” by him. However, as the tears began to settle, Eamonn couldn’t help trying to get a laugh from his co-hosts.