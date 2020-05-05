Early awake proning for COVID-19 improves oxygen saturation.

—In COVID-19 patients, awake early self-proning in the emergency department yields improved oxygen saturation, according to a study published online April 22 in Academic Emergency Medicine.

Nicholas D. Caputo, M.D., from the NYC H+H/Lincoln in Bronx, New York, and colleagues conducted a pilot study in a single urban emergency department in New York City to describe the use of early proning of 50 awake, nonintubated patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. Oxygen saturation (SpO 2 ) measurements were recorded at triage and after five minutes of proning. A non-rebreather mask and nasal cannula were included as other supplemental oxygenation methods.

The researchers found that the median SpO 2 was 80 percent at triage and increased to 84 percent after application of supplemental oxygen to patients on room air. SpO 2 improved to 94 percent after five minutes of proning. Thirteen of the patients failed to improve or maintain their oxygen saturations; within 24 hours of arrival to the emergency department, they required endotracheal intubation.