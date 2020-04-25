Earth Day 2020: Google Doodle Celebrates Bees On 50th Anniversary

World Earth Day is celebrated on April 22 every year to mark the anniversary of a revolutionary movement that occurred in 1970 when about 20 million Americans gathered in the streets of hundreds of cities and college campuses to protest against environmental ignorance and to demand a new way forward for our planet.

“The first Earth Day is credited with launching the modern environmental movement and is now recognized as the planet’s largest civic event,” the official website for World Earth Day stated.

Honoring the 50th anniversary of World Earth Day, Google created an interactive doodle remembering one of the smallest but significant living beings on earth, the bees. The Google doodle features a bee fluttering its wings beside a “play” option button. When a user clicks on the play button, they are redirected to a small video that educates them about the importance of bees on our planet.

Even though a small insect, the bees are very significant to our existence as they contribute to almost two-thirds of the world’s crop growth as well as 85% of the world’s flowering plants through the natural method of pollination.

The doodle also puts a humble request to its users to learn more about bees and to find out ways in which each individual can contribute toward helping them pollinate effectively, which is a significant action toward our existence on planet Earth.

Meanwhile, the theme for World Earth Day 2020 is climate action.

“The enormous challenge — but also the vast opportunities — of action on climate change have distinguished the issue as the most pressing topic for the 50th anniversary. Climate change represents the biggest challenge to the future of humanity and the life-support systems that make our world habitable,” the official website added.

Speaking about what people can do for Earth Day this year amid the coronavirus outbreak, the website states that people can join them “for 24 hours of action in a global digital mobilization that drives actions big and small, gives diverse voices a platform and demands bold action for people and the planet.”

The website adds that the digital landscape will be filled with “global conversations, calls to action, performances, video teach-ins, and more.”