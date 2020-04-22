Earth Day 2020: Inspirational Quotes To Embrace Nature On 50th Anniversary

Earth Day is an annual event observed on April 22 in order to promote awareness about the environment and teach people to embrace nature. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the celebration which was founded in 1970 by Gaylord Nelson, a senator from Wisconsin.

This year’s theme is climate action.

“The enormous challenge — but also the vast opportunities — of action on climate change have distinguished the issue as the most pressing topic for the 50th anniversary. Climate change represents the biggest challenge to the future of humanity and the life-support systems that make our world habitable,” the official website of the event stated.

Meanwhile, in an email to the International Business Times, Silvia Grossi, executive chef at Il Salviatino in Fiesole, Italy, spoke about growing herbs indoors. He said that in order to “limit the use of plastic, use terracotta or clay pots and fill with soil and seedlings of aromatic herbs. Use large pots and try to put them all close together, they will create their microclimate that will help them regulate the humidity and temperature.”

He added that herbs like basil, parsley, sage, rosemary, coriander, chives and tarragon are easy to grow indoors.

“Water, air, nourishment, heat and light — that’s all our plants need. The ideal temperature is 68 degrees Fahrenheit, so it’s fine to keep them in the kitchen or living room, but never close to heat sources like the radiator or the fires where we cook. They don’t have to be watered often and they don’t like thermal changes. When the weather is good, circulate the air to fill it with fresh oxygen,” he said, adding that people need to be patient.

Here are some inspirational quotes, taken from Earth 911 and Good Reads, to celebrate nature –