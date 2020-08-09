Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude hits North Carolina in rare tremor on US East Coast

An 5.1 magnitude earthquake has rocked North Carolina in a rare tremor on the East Coast of the US.

The earthquake was centered near Sparta and could be felt across other parts of the state.

It’s been reported tremors were felt as far away as Raleigh, which is nearly 150 miles away.

It’s believed to be the biggest earthquake in the area in 104 years.

The 5.1 earthquake happened at just after 8am, with residents reporting their homes had shaken soon after.

It was the second earthquake in the area on Sunday, with a smaller 2.6 magnitude earthquake struck about 2 miles south of Sparta at just before 2am.

One homeowner said on Twitter: “Woke up before my alarm because I felt my first North Carolina #earthquake in this stranger-than-fiction Year of our Lord, 2020.”

Another said: “Never thought I’d feel an #earthquake in North Carolina! Pushed me right out of Sunday morning sleepiness fog.”

One resident in Greeneville, Tennessee confirmed they felt the earthquake this morning.

They said: “Okay. It’s 2020 for sure. NC just had a 5.1 earthquake felt here in Greeneville TN. What’s next?”

At this early stage, there have been no reports of damage or injuries.

According to USGS, it is the strongest earthquake in North Carolina in 104 years.

The last earthquake that was in the North Carolina region above 5.0 was a 5.1 magnitude earthquake back in 1916.

According to USGS, the earthquake was felt in Sparta, Mount Airy, Boone and Lewisville in North Carolina, as well as in Charleston, West Virginia.

The agency issued a green alert, meaning there is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

Randy Baldwin, geophysicist with the National Earthquake Information Center in Colorado, told The News & Observer: “This earthquake was a magnitude of 5.1 on a 10 point scale.

“The information center received more than 6,000 of reports of the earthquake in a 200 mile radius that touches seven states.”

Earthquakes on the East Coast are extremely rare and a number of residents were keen to point that out on social media.

One said: “Just when I thought 2020 couldn’t get any weirder, we just had an earthquake here in North Carolina.”

Another added: “North Carolina just saw its strongest Earthquake in 104 YEARS…Damn 2020 you just keep it coming.”