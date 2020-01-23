Earthquakes today: Where are earthquakes most likely to hit UK? Teesside hit by mini quake

AN EARTHQUAKE shook residents awake in Teesside, North East England on Thursday morning – but where are earthquakes most likely to hit in the UK?

Residents in Stockton on Tees were shaken awake on Thursday morning when a magnitude-3.0 earthquake hit just before 6am. Despite being a low magnitude quake, the shallow depth of use 10km (six miles) meant see felt shaking or heard a loud rumbling sound.

There were reports of the earthquake being felt across Teesside, including Stockton, Billingham, Hartlepool, Wolviston and Middlesbrough. Some described the quake as sounding like a train passing their homes, while others called the emergency services for an explanation. There are no reports of injuries or damage, but many were surprised to feel or hear the quake so intensely. Seismologist Glen Ford described Thursday’s tremor as a “typical British earthquake” – which is strong enough to knock over ornaments, but you would only expect to see one like this three times a year.

Where are earthquakes most likely to hit in the UK? The British Geological Survey (BSGS) says around 20 to 30 earthquakes are felt by UK residents each year. There are a few hundred smaller ones recorded by sensitive instruments, but these are not felt widely. Mr Ford explained: ”The UK is criss-crossed with many old tectonic plates, you get the stresses built up on them and these small earthquakes get released.

“There are about 200 a year actually but only about 10 percent of them are felt by the general public so that’s why when they happen they really startle people. “This one occurred just under a heavily-populated area so many thousands of people felt it. “In world terms, it’s absolutely tiny, but with its timing… people were just starting to come awake so it’s rather alarming – gets them out of bed quite early.” Figures of earthquakes in the UK across 2019 show hundreds of earthquakes did actually strike – with some blamed on fracking.

Blackpool saw more than 100 quakes in 2019 according to data from the BGS – making it the most seismically active place in the UK. Many of the 135 tremors occurring in Blackpool happened during fracking – a process which releases gas from shale rock. Fracking is when pressurised fluid is injected into the earth and this changes the state of stress in the Earth’s crust. When the stress alters slips are more likely to occur and earthquakes are felt.

The strongest of these was a magnitude-2.9 in August. Another active location is Surrey, with the Newdigate area recorded as being shaken by 42 quakes in 2019. This included a 3.1 magnitude quake in February. According to BGS data, the tremors in Surrey are natural and are not linked to processes like fracking. In Scotland, areas around Islay in Argyll and Bute were recorded as experiencing 52 earthquakes in the past 10 years.

According to records which go up to November 2019, the biggest of that year was tracked as measuring magnitude-2.2. The UK does not tend to experience large earthquakes due to its location in the middle of the Eurasian tectonic plate. Areas with large levels of seismic activity such as Indonesia, Japan and California are located on the edges of tectonic plates. Most earthquakes tend to occur along these boundaries and can cause significant impacts.

Where are earthquakes most likely to hit in the UK?