EastEnders spoilers: Real reason Sharon Mitchell and Phil won’t ever be happy

EASTENDERS star Letitia Dean has hinted that Sharon and Phil Mitchell will reunite when the show returns to BBC viewer’s screens in September. But after a year of betrayals, it seems their relationship won’t be one filled with happiness.

Sharon (played by Letitia Dean) and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) can’t live with each other but certainly can’t live without one another. As Sharon gets closer to finding out who killed Denny Rickman (Bleu Landau), it seems there is a lot more to come for her and Phil. In an upcoming episode of EastEnders: Secrets from the Square hosted by Stacey Dooley, the actress has revealed what is really going to happen with the doomed love affair.

In a special landladies episode airing next week, Letitia Dean and Linda Carter actress Kellie Bright will join Stacey. Ahead of the episode airing, Letitia is seen in a preview clip explaining: “I don’t think it’s looking very good at the moment with Sharon and Phil. “I think they will be going their separate ways indefinitely. “Things have gone too far now. He’s accused her of killing her own son and it’s too much.”

Phil and Sharon have always had an all or nothing relationship, but the last year could have just pushed them too far apart. Does the star think they will come back together once again? “In the future, I’d love it if they got back together. “I sometimes feel lost without Steve,” Letitia added.

“I look forward to working with him so much. I adore him. “When you’ve worked with someone closely for that amount of time, you just know each other really well.” But, Kellie thinks there is a lot more to be revealed when they return in September. “Phil and Sharon aren’t done,” the actress will admit to Stacey. The question is, what will bring the two back together after Sharon went behind Phil’s back and betrayed him by buying the Queen Vic with Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt)?

Even the most loyal Sharon Mitchell fans were stunned to see her standing behind that famous bar once again a couple of months ago. But, it will all come down to whether or not Sharon will run into Phil’s arms when Ian’s sinister little secret is finally unveiled. Being responsible for the death of your best friend’s son doesn’t exactly scream ‘healthy relationship’. Phil and Sharon could come up with a plan to bring Ian down once and for all.