Easter Bunny essential in New Zealand

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has given the all-clear for two gift-givers to continue to work through Easter despite the country’s coronavirus lockdown.

“We do consider both the Tooth Fairy and the Easter Bunny to be essential workers,” she said on Monday.

Easter will be celebrated very differently in New Zealand this year, with places of worship closed.

For the less holy ritual of sharing chocolate, there are concerns that supermarkets – the only retailers open through the four-week long clampdown – may not have enough supplies for all Kiwi families.

In advance of any disappointed children, Ms Ardern explained this has been a particularly tough year for the Easter Bunny.

“They’re going to be potentially quite busy at home with their family as well and their own bunnies,” she said.

“So I say to the children of New Zealand if the Easter Bunny doesn’t make it to your household then we have to understand that it’s a bit difficult at the moment for the bunny to perhaps get everywhere.”

During the lockdown, New Zealanders have looked to create fun for bored children by staging a ‘bear hunt’, placing teddy bears in windows of homes that allow kids to spot them on their daily walks.

That heartwarming gesture prompted Ms Ardern to suggest something similar for Kiwi families that were struggling to track down chocolate eggs.

“Maybe in lieu of the bunny being able to make it to your home you can create your own Easter hunt for the children in your neighbourhood,” she said.

“If you’re one of those homes that have had a teddy bear in your front window, maybe draw an Easter egg and pop it into your front window and help children in your neighbourhood with their own Easter egg hunt.

“Because the Easter Bunny might not get everywhere this year.”