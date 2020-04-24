Easter crackdown: Police to target popular holiday destinations

Australians planning to travel over the Easter long weekend should expect a prominent police presence at popular holiday destinations across the country.

Officers will be out in force this weekend targeting holidaymakers who travel against the government’s advice to stay home and comply with social distancing rules.

Despite repeated calls for Australians to avoid all non-essential travel, there are still concerns city residents may use the Easter break to travel to rural communities.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller on Tuesday also advised against going out for a drive, even if motorists don’t intend to get out of the car.

‘It’s not a reasonable excuse,’ he told ABC Radio. ‘If you don’t really need to do it, then stay home and stay safe.’

He said carve-outs existed for things such as travelling to work, getting food or medical assistance, or to exercise.

‘But if we carve out every activity then there’s no point having the isolation,’ Mr Fuller said.

States and territories now have the power to hand out on-the-spot fines to anyone caught violating public health orders.

Under COVID-19 measures in NSW, individuals will be subject to a $1,000 fine, and businesses, $5,000.

The fines vary from state to state, with $1,334.50 in Queensland, $1,652 in Victoria, $1,000 in WA, 1,000 in SA, $1,099 in Northern Territory,

In a stark warning to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said defying restrictions will ‘completely undo everything we’ve achieved so far.’

‘This Easter weekend will be incredibly important,’ he told reporters in Canberra. ‘Stay at home.’

In Queensland, police confirmed they will patrolling popular areas across the state such as beaches and parks to ensure the community is complying with COVID-19 restrictions.

Multiple Gold Coast beaches on Monday were closed after a large number of Brisbane residents ignored restrictions and flocked to the sand over the weekend.

Similar measures have been taken in NSW, particularly in Sydney, where the iconic Bondi Beach, among others, have also closed.

Police have been seen cracking down at parks, beaches and other popular outdoor areas across Sydney since tough new rules came into effect.

A NSW police spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia Easter weekend will be ‘business as usual for police’ who will be out patrolling as they do any other day.

Police last week warned current coronavirus public health orders are expected to remain in place for 90 days and ‘there will be no exemptions for Easter’.

South Australia’s police force will be following suit, patrolling holiday hotspots across the state and issuing fines accordingly.

‘Some of these holiday destinations have communities in an older age brackets and those older people are concerned about this,’ Commissioner Grant Stevens said.

‘We shouldn’t be doing anything that raises concern or fear in our community.’

He said police will investigate reports of breaches, with those who flout the rules being handed a $1,000 fine on the spot.

So far, nine people have been fined and 13 were given written warnings.

Commissioner Stevens said police assessed a person’s effort to comply and judged if there was a misunderstanding or minor breach of obligations.

‘When we find someone is blatantly disregarding those requirements or there are repeated instances, that’s when someone should expect the $1,000 fine.’