Easter Ham Recipe 2020: How To Cook The Perfect Honey-Glazed Dinner In 4 Easy Steps

Easter may feel slightly less festive this year, but that doesn’t mean families who can celebrate together shouldn’t worry about making their 2020 holiday dinner. For those looking to create a traditional Easter meal Sunday, we’ve got the perfect, super easy recipe for a baked honey-glazed ham. For those who are looking for the perfect recipe to make their holiday meal complete, try this recipe (via Trisha Yearwood).

What You Need:

How To Make It:

1. Adjust the oven racks to accommodate a large roasting pan and fit the pan with a shallow roasting rack. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

2. Unwrap the ham and rinse it under cold water. Place it on the rack in the roasting pan, cover with foil and bake for one hour and 40 minutes. Meanwhile, combine the brown sugar and honey in a saucepan and cook over medium heat until the mixture is smooth and the sugar has dissolved.

3. Pour the brown sugar glaze over the ham and continue roasting for an additional one hour and 40 minutes, basting twice with the drippings in the roaster. Check for doneness by inserting a meat thermometer into a meaty spot—it should register at 160 degrees F.

4. Let the ham stand for 15 minutes before slicing to allow the juices to set.

To make a different glaze, this Brown Sugar option via The Kitchn is another great way to enhance the flavors.

What You Need:

1. To make, while the ham is in the oven, place all ingredients into a medium saucepan over medium-high heat and bring to a simmer, stirring regularly to break up any lumps. Reduce the heat to medium-low and continue to simmer slowly until reduced by a third, darkened and thickened, about 20 minutes.

2. Remove the ham from the oven, uncover and baste with the warm glaze, working it between the cuts in the ham wherever possible. Return the ham to the oven for a final 30 minutes of cooking.