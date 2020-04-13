Easter Movies, TV Episodes 2020: 9 Specials To Stream On Netflix, Hulu

Easter Sunday is almost here, and with usual family celebrations taking a backseat due to social distancing guidelines, parents could be more anxious than ever when it comes to finding a way to keep their family entertained after the fun of an Easter egg hunt closes.

However, there are several Easter-themed movies and television episodes to stream on Netflix and Hulu that parents can use to occupy both the kids and themselves. So whether the distraction is needed to keep young eyes away while preparing an egg hunt, keep kids occupied while they await dinner or just to keep everyone away from the news for just one day, check out these nine specials.

“Bob’s Burgers”- Season 7, Episode 16- “Eggs For Days”

After the Belcher parents have a little too much fun hiding Easter eggs, the entire family gets enlisted to find the lone egg quickly rotting in its hiding place. Stream on Hulu.

“The Gospel of Luke” (2015)

Word-for-Word Bible texts of the entire book of Luke are narrated and re-enacted in this epic production of the Gospel’s account of Jesus’s life. Watch it on Netflix.

“Gospel of Mark” (2015)

See Jesus from a disciple’s point of view in this first-ever, word-for-word film adaptation of the Gospel of Mark, lauded for its historical accuracy. Watch it on Netflix.

“Hop” (2011)

A jobless slacker finds himself beyond busy after he runs over the Easter Bunny and has to take over the rabbit’s duties so the holidays can continue. Catch it on Netflix.

“Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures”- Season 2, Episode 9- “Easter Egg Island”

Pac-Peep kidnaps all of the Netherworld’s ghosts, and Betrayus is forced to ask Pac-Man for help recovering them from Easter Egg Island. Stream it on Netflix.

“Rugrats”- Season 8, Episode 17- “Bow Wow Wedding Vows”

Tommy is disheartened when Spike seems to prefer spending time with Fifi, but the reason why is revealed when she delivers puppies during Easter brunch. Stream it on Hulu.

“South Park”- Season 11, Episode 5- “Fantastic Easter Special”

Stan searches for the real story behind eggs and bunnies in the Easter ritual. Find it on Hulu.

“Superstore”-Season 4, Episode 16- “Easter”

Suspicious that people are making fun of her, Amy and Jonah spy on Cloud 9 employees through the security system; Dina tries to track down an unsanctioned Easter Bunny in the store; Glenn preps for his church’s play. Catch it on Hulu.

“Uncle Grandpa”-Season 3, Episode 4- “Uncle Easter”

When the Easter Bunny is unable to fulfill his duties, Uncle Grandpa steps in to help with egg-delivery. Catch the episode on Hulu.