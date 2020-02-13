Eddie Hearn addresses rumours dad Barry Hearn is involved in Newcastle Saudi takeover

The Matchroom Sport chief is reportedly part of the consortium locked in talks to by Newcastle.

Eddie Hearn has dismissed suggestions his father Barry is part of the consortium in talks to buy Newcastle United. Last month, it emerged that that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has opened talks with Toon owner Mike Ashley over a fresh takeover bid.

Billionaires David and Simon Reuben are also part of the syndicate in talks to take over the club, as well as Amanda Stavely. According to reports, Barry is said to have introduced Stavely to the Crown Prince’s representatives at Anthony Joshua’s unified heavyweight title fight with Andy Ruiz Jr last December. The reports of his father’s supposed role in the takeover were put to Eddie by the Shields Gazette earlier this week. And the Matchroom Boxing chief was quick to shut down talk of his father facilitating the ongoing negotiations.

“It is absolute rubbish,” Hearn said when asked about his father being involved in the takeover. “He (Barry) said to me last night, you might get asked about Newcastle and me helping the takeover of the football club. “I asked him where it had come from and he said ‘no idea’. “Whether someone has used our name, ‘We are talking to the Saudis, oh Barry Hearn, Eddie Hearn’ – I don’t know.

“We love Newcastle United Football Club, but we ain’t buying it. “We are not involved in buying it, so sorry for the person who was driving the price up. We are not in the running.” Negotiations between Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, the Reuben brothers and Newcastle are understood to still be ongoing. A £340million price tag has been mooted, though it’s been reported that figure is still being finalised.

Newcastle are currently languishing in 12th place in the Premier League table, a mere seven points above the relegation zone. The Magpies will be back in action on Sunday afternoon, travelling to the Emirates to take on Arsenal. Toon boss Steve Bruce will be hoping his troops can avenge the 1-0 defeat they suffered to the Gunners in their Premier League opener last August. Bruce will be boosted by the returns of Joelinton and Yoshinori Muto, who are back in full training following their recoveries from rib and hip injuries respectively.

It is absolute rubbish