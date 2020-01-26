Eddie Hearn explains why Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury would take place in Saudi Arabia

Anthony Joshua won back his heavyweight world titles against Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia.

Eddie Hearn has claimed Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury would each earn $110m more if they were to trade blows in Saudi Arabia over the UK. Hearn said earlier in the week that Saudi are willing to stump up a mammoth fee for Joshua to face the winner of Wilder vs Fury II.

The heavyweight titans will pit wits on February 22 in Las Vegas following their controversial split-decision draw in December 2018. Hearn has claimed he is willing to broker a 50-50 deal with the winner to fight his golden goose in the Middle Eastern country, who hosted Joshua’s unanimous points victory over Andy Ruiz Jr last month. The Matchroom Boxing chief came in for criticism from some British boxing fans following his comments, with punters eager for an all-English world heavyweight title clash between Joshua and Fury to take place on home soil. But Hearn has explained why it would be nonsensical for the blue-ribbon division’s royalty to pit wits at Wembley, or the like. Tottenham open Gareth Bale transfer talks as Jose Mourinho demands three deals – EXCLUSIVE

“The government here don’t invest in bringing mega-events to the UK – they don’t necessarily need to,” Hearn told iFL TV. “They’ve got a Premier League football game every weekend, selling 50,000-80,000 [tickets]. “But other countries, whether it’s Nigeria, whether it’s Congo, whether it’s China, whether it’s Saudi, whether it’s Qatar, whether it’s Abu Dhabi… Their government and their tourism department has a huge put of money [with which]they’re looking to bring major events, entertainment and acts to showcase their country to the world as a tourism destination. “Someone messaged me last night saying: ‘For f***’s sake Eddie, [Joshua vs Fury in] Saudi Arabia? Nick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal build respect barrier ahead of Australian Open grudge match Footballer Jordan Sinnott dies at 25 after assault before match – murder probe launched The three words Pablo Mari said after Arsenal target lands in London to complete transfer

“‘Who cares about the money? You’re so greedy, just do it in England.’ “Do you think I go up to the guys and say: ‘Guys, you can make $150million each to do it in Saudi or $40m in the UK?’ “It doesn’t work like that, have a brain. If it was the difference of $10m each, but it’s not… It’s double to go somewhere else. “And it can’t be ignored. Especially a fight like that. It’s a one-off.”