Eddie Jones compared to Jose Mourinho and accused of undermining England stars

Scotland prop Allan Dell has criticised England coach Eddie Jones ahead of the weekend’s Calcutta Cup clash.

Eddie Jones – England’s “Jose Mourinho” – has been accused of undermining his own players with his motor mouth by Scotland ahead of Saturday’s Calcutta Cup clash. Prop Allan Dell believes that while the outspoken Australian is good for rugby he did his side no favours with his pre-match threats of impending brutality against France in round one.

“I don’t think he did his players much justice throwing them out there to that,” said Dell. “I don’t think he has too much to say – look at football and how Jose Mourinho used to do it. “I think he’s very sharp in that way – he takes the focus away from his team and lets them get on with what they need to do and he lets the media get on to him. “That’s fantastic for a manager to do but sometimes it backfires.”

Jones does not just shoot from the hip as it sometimes seems. He uses a communications consultant, David Pembroke, back in Australia, to prepare his messaging strategy ahead of matches. It is a relationship which goes back 20 years to his time in charge of the Brumbies. He was certainly more circumspect yesterday but Dell believes his most important words this week will be saved for the team. “They’re a team full of pride with players who have achieved a lot, so they’ll be hurting,” said the London Irish prop.

“They’re coming here to make a statement having not beaten us for two years. Eddie, I know, will be in their ears. “He’s a smart man and he will be hyping them up the right way. “What does a wounded animal do when it’s backed up in the corner? It attacks you. “A few of the boys were saying they hoped England would smash France and come here and underestimate us a bit. They will have a point to prove now.”