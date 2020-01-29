EE deal could help slash the price of your monthly broadband bill

EE, the fastest network in the UK, has been running an impressive sale recently – slashing the cost of pay-monthly phones and SIM-only deals, and that’s not all.

The company’s 4G home broadband connection is also getting a price cut, meaning you can get impressive speed for your family from just £35 per month.

Opt for the 500GB allowance, though, and you’ll be saving £20 per month – that’s £360 across the 18-month contract.

Where EE’s 4G broadband differs from more traditional options is that it essentially runs from a SIM card inside a router – making the router itself more like a mobile hotspot. That makes it ideal for taking on the go, as long as you have a power outlet.

It runs in a way similar to your smartphone, relying on mobile signal as opposed to a traditional landline connection.