Eight injured in Victorian prison brawl

Eight prisoners have been injured in a brawl at a Victorian jail, with three of the inmates needing to be taken to hospital.

Police say the altercation broke out at Barwon Prison in Lara, northeast of Geelong, about 1:40pm on Saturday.

Five inmates were treated for minor injuries at the facility and another three were transported to hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

No staff were hurt in the incident, Corrections Victoria has confirmed.

“Corrections Victoria takes all incidents of assaults seriously and this matter has been referred to Victoria Police,” a spokeswoman for the authority said

The fight was not related to coronavirus restrictions within the prison.