Eight patients die at Laois care centre and virus ‘approaching its peak’ in UK: Today’s Covid-19 main points

A FURTHER 38 people who contracted Covid-19 have died in Ireland, the Department of Health confirmed yesterday evening, bringing the death toll here to 444.

Two healthcare workers at St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny and eight patients at a care centre in Laois are among the dead.

A further 657 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland were confirmed by health officials yesterday evening, with 411 more cases from a testing backlog also confirmed by a lab in Germany.

A total of 12,547 cases of the virus have now been confirmed in Ireland.

Internationally, England’s Chief Medical Officer has said he believes the UK Covid-19 death toll, which now stands at almost 13,000, is approaching its peak, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said a vaccine may be the only thing that can bring back “normalcy”.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

Two healthcare workers at St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny have died from Covid-19. A spokesperson for the Ireland East Hospital Group extended “sincere condolences to their families, friends and colleagues”.

Nine patients died at a residential centre in Co Laois last weekend, eight of whom were confirmed to have the virus. The remaining 17 residents will have their conditions reviewed.

More than a third of Irish people say they are unsure if they would accept a potential vaccine for Covid-19 if one was developed, according to a new study.

Consumer sentiment suffered its largest monthly drop on record in April, according to a survey by KBC, reflecting a sharp change both in Irish economic conditions and household financial circumstances as a result of Covid-19.

We’ve debunked two more inaccurate messages being sent around – a ‘tentative’ list of dates the government might start letting things reopen is false and there is no evidence that criminals are dousing facemasks with chemicals so they can rob people.

People working in the arts have said the current situation has placed huge financial pressure on them.

The Dogs Trust charity has launched a new initiative offer temporary foster care for the dogs of frontline healthcare workers during the crisis.

Charity Jack & Jill has made an appeal for donations, saying it is facing a massive shortfall of €500,000 while over 300 children and families continue to rely on its support.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main international points: