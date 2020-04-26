Eight-year-old Galway boy cycling marathon to raise money for health workers

AN IRISH SCHOOLBOY is cycling a marathon to raise money for the health service.

Dylan Moran, eight, from Tuam in Galway, is adhering to the 2km limit for exercise by doing laps of nearby cycle lanes.

He wants to help frontline workers at University Hospital Galway during the lockdown and set out this morning with his father Declan on the 26.2 mile cycle.

Dylan said: “I wanted to raise money to help out the hospital staff during Covid-19.

“I have been cycling a lot the past few weeks since school closed so I decided I would like to cycle a marathon distance of 42.2km near my house around Tuam on Saturday 25th April.”

He added: “I will use my dad’s Garmin to measure the distance.

“All the money I raise will go towards helping out the nurses and staff in University Hospital Galway who are working so hard to help stop the coronavirus.

“I would appreciate if you can donate anything you can.”

The Sylane National School pupil has raised more than €7,000 so far.