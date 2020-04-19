El Chapo Care Packages Handed Out To The Poor Amid The Coronavirus Lockdown

The daughter of imprisoned Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has been handing out care packages around Mexico’s poor communities amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Included in these care packages, prepared by Alejandrina Guzman and her staff, are packs of rice, sugar, oil, soap, toilet paper, and other essential items. Each of the boxes has a noticeable branding — a stenciled image of Alejandrina’s father.

It’s the same image that can be seen on the face masks worn by Alejandrina and her staff while they pack and distribute the items. As the care packages are given, the recipients are also told that these are “Chapo’s provisions.”

Alejandrina owns El Chapo 701, a legally registered company that sells clothes and liquor. During the lockdown, she and her staff have been posting video updates on Facebook about their relief operations.

“We are working and contributing. A great pleasure to visit your homes and give you these Chapo handouts,” Alejandrina said in one of the videos.

According to reports, some 480 boxes of Chapo’s provisions have been distributed as of April 13 in the poor neighborhoods of Guadalajara.

But it’s not just Chapo’s daughter who has been giving back to the community. Mexican cartels are also doing their relief efforts for the poor.

According to Reuters, the Jalisco New Generation cartel has also been posting social media videos of their care packages distribution. The boxes are labeled: “From your friends, CJNG, COVID-19 contingency support.”

The aid from groups tied to drug syndicates comes as local leaders, the media and opponents of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that he did not immediately issue measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The president was still seen in public shaking hands, hugging supporters, and attending events as of late March, while the rest of Mexico’s neighbors have issued stay-at-home directives.

Mexico has 6,300 confirmed cases, with nearly 500 deaths. At the start of April, there were only 1,200 positive cases.

Meanwhile, Guzman remains in a maximum-security prison cell in the United States following his extradition in 2017. He is on trial for drug trafficking.