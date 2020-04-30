Elderly man dies after NSW home invasion

An 86-year-old man has died and his wife remains in hospital after they were bashed in their home in Sydney’s northwest.

The attack occurred after midnight on Wednesday when two men forced their way into the couple’s Cherrybrook home, threatened them and then assaulted them.

The couple, Colin and Josephine Saliba, were taken to hospital with serious head injuries.

Mr Saliba died later on Wednesday but Mrs Saliba, 84, is believed to be in a stable condition.

According to Seven Network, Mrs Saliba’s screams alerted neighbours who ran to her aid, and found her covered in blood.

NSW Police Acting Superintendent Anthony Boyd says authorities believe the attack was targeted and are looking into the couple’s business dealings.

“We believe that there was some motive and we will form an investigation around that.”

The couple owned an apple orchard called Saliba Fruits at Bilpin in the Blue Mountains, which is currently up for sale.

Supt Boyd said it was believed the two attackers broke through the front door with an unknown weapon.

“To attack defenceless elderly people in their own home is a cowardly, gutless attack,” Supt Boyd said.

The men concealed their faces during the attack.

Seven reports police have not noticed any valuables missing from the Cherrybrook home but tracked the two men with sniffer dogs to a nearby laneway, where it is believed they got in a car and drove away.

Investigations are ongoing.