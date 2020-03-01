Elderly woman drives to people in Essen – eleven injured

DRamatic scenes at a tram stop in Essen: An 81-year-old woman drove into a crowd there on Saturday with her car. Twelve people were injured, three of them life threatening, said a police spokesman. How it could have happened was initially unclear. According to the first findings, the police assume an accident.

At around 5:15 p.m., the victims got off the tram at the Gervinusstrasse stop or when the silver-colored car apparently drove into the crowd unchecked. Eleven injuries came to the hospital, including the 81-year-old and her passenger, an older man.

The police and fire department immediately received numerous emergency calls. When the emergency services arrived with a large contingent at the busy intersection in the Frohnhausen district, the picture was bad, said the police spokesman. “There were injuries everywhere on the street.” Many witnesses were in shock.

Numerous passers-by had already looked after the people before emergency doctors and paramedics took over the care. “All the injured people really had someone at their side, which was exemplary,” said a fire department spokesman. “It often helps if someone just talks the injured person well.”

The stop is located in the middle of the street, according to police, so passengers have to cross the lane. There is a traffic light for the following cars. The police are now going to interview witnesses to determine how the incident happened.

F.A.Z.-Newsletter Coronavirus The whole world talks about the corona virus. All news and analysis about the spread and fight of the epidemic in your email inbox daily.

false