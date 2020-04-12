Election 2020: Why Kamala Harris, Not Elizabeth Warren, Could Be Joe Biden’s Vice President

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., — best remembered for ripping apart former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg during the Democratic Party primaries — has kept under the radar since withdrawing from the presidential race on March 5.

Warren, 70, was widely regarded as a frontrunner and was the last woman to give up the fight as the Democrat’s presidential nominee. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., two of the most popular candidates, withdrew from the race before Warren did. Warren’s supporters claimed this doggedness was among her greatest strengths, along with her intelligence and immense experience in government.

But will it be enough for Joe Biden, the party’s de facto presidential candidate, to rank her among his top three choices for vice president (VP)? On March 17, Biden promised to pick a woman as his VP and recently said he had begun the complicated process of selecting this person.

Biden hasn’t come out and revealed the qualities his VP must have, but continued to hint at what they were. He definitely wanted a much younger woman, and, in a change of mind, now required his VP to have “some correlation between their views and mine.”

He also mentioned his support for Medicare for All, the pet program advocated by progressives such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former presidential nominee, Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt. These revelations by Biden saw CNN downgrade Warren’s chances of becoming the VP to fifth from third.

Warren failed to tick both these boxes. At 70, she’s almost as old as Biden and she’s never been a fan of Medicare for All. But Biden hasn’t revealed all his criteria, and this means Warren, his long-time friend and ally, might still be among his top picks.

Despite her reputation as a fighter, and a political force popular among Democrats in the northeast, Warren probably isn’t Biden’s top choice. Liberal media outlets this early are heralding Harris as the one.

In CNN’s latest ranking of potential VP favorites, Warren ranked fifth with Harris being the top pick. In between both women are Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Klobuchar and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.

Biden had also let slip the little-known Masto was among his top three picks. Pundits agree Harris was also among Biden’s top three — probably number one. Could Warren be the only one left in Biden’s list?

Harris, however, remains the prohibitive favorite because of her broad appeal among Democrats. She’s African American and Indian American. Harris is from California, the bluest of Blue States in the Union, and is a former attorney general of the state.

She appeals to both moderates and progressives. And she’s only 55 years old to Biden’s 77. CNN ranked her number one in its list. So, too, did Business Insider, which called her Biden’s best vice presidential option.

After Harris dropped out of the race, Biden gushed: “I’m so lucky to have you be a part of this partnership going forward. Working together, we can make a great deal of progress. … I’m coming for you, kid.”