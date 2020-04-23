Election 2020: Will Michelle Obama Run As Joe Biden’s Vice President?

Joe Biden has a dream. And it’s Michelle Obama as his running mate.

Speaking out loud Monday, Biden said the former first lady will be a strong vice presidential bet come November 3. Job number one for the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee is to select a vice president so they’re nominated together at the Democratic National Congress (DNC) convention in August.

“I’d take her in a heartbeat,” said Biden about Michelle Obama to Jon Delano, Money & Politics Editor for KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “She’s brilliant. She knows the way around. She is a really fine woman. The Obamas are great friends.”

But, it’s unlikely Michelle will accept the nomination if it’s offered to her, admitted Biden. Which makes his statement about Michelle as his running mate nothing more than wishful thinking.

Thus far, 10 Democrat women are said to be on Biden’s list, including Sen. Kamala Harris of California, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota. Obama isn’t on this list, as far as pundits know.

“I don’t think she has any desire to live near the White House again,” said Biden, who said his process of selecting a VP is still in its early stages.

Biden did, however, restate his promise to select a woman as his running mate.

“I’ll commit to that be a woman because it is very important that my administration look like the public, look like the nation,” he pointed out. “And there will be, committed that there will be a woman of color on the Supreme Court, that doesn’t mean there won’t be a vice president, as well.”

Liberal political pundits like Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large, cite other credible reasons why Michelle Obama will refuse to run with Biden.

“There is no single person in America Biden could pick as his VP that would increase his chances of victory more than Michelle Obama,” said Cillizza. “Period.”

Cillizza contends all the tea leaves still foretell Obama won’t run as vice president. He cited Obama’s bestseller, “Becoming,” where she wrote, “I’ll say it here directly: I have no intention of running for office, ever.”

She again reaffirmed that pledge in an interview last year with Conan O’Brien. This time, Obama said her time in the White House had made it impossible for her to ever be anonymous and live a “normal” life.

“And so I don’t know as much as I would want to, to be in a position of leadership, to kind of know what are you feeling? Because you can’t experience life behind a tinted window in a car.

“So we sacrificed that, and that’s not a complaint, but if I’m going to be a leader I’ve got to be in there. I’ve got to be able to be in there overhearing people’s truths, and really being able to see their pain without it being filtered through the veil of me.”