Election in Slovakia Brings Victory to Protest Party Ordinary People

The parliamentary election in Slovakia has, according to initial forecasts, brought heavy losses for the left-wing populist ruling party Smer. According to Exit Polls of the agency Focus for TV Markíza, the force led by expremier Robert Fico and who set the tone for many years fell to around 15 percent. Compared to the last election four years ago, this is a minus of 13 percentage points. The main winner of the election Saturday is the Ol’ano movement. It should come to just under 26 percent (plus 15), displacing Smer from first place.