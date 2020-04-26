Elijah Wood Played ‘Animal Crossing’ And Fans Freaked Out

“Animal Crossing” has been a much-needed form of escape for many individuals stuck at home while social distancing. While a typical day in the game does consist of running around various islands and chatting with other players, some fans were shocked recently that one of those players was “The Lord of the Rings” actor Elijah Wood.

Since “Animal Crossing” is a video game, Wood himself couldn’t be seen, of course, but his character certainly caused a commotion when he stopped by another user’s “island” to sell “turnips,” according to BuzzFeed.

The original “Animal Crossing” was released in 2001, but its update, “Animal Crossing: New Horizons,” was released earlier this year. Since then users have spent their time buying, trading, and selling various items so they can upgrade their homes — one of the game’s main objectives. One of the most notable aspects is the buying and selling of turnips. So, when Wood stopped by for a quick look at a fellow user’s turnip prices, players couldn’t believe it was the real actor.

Some fans were shocked by the normalcy of the entire situation and how Wood acted as though it was just another day in the game.

Others couldn’t get over the conversation that Wood had with some players about “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” or about how polite and kind Wood was during his visit.

Many also said the incident only further deepened their love for the actor and thought that the entire ordeal was fairly on brand.

Jessica, the player who owns the island Wood visited, said she couldn’t believe it happened.

“We were in a group chat at the time and couldn’t believe it,” she said. “We felt so foolish following him around, frolicking my island, and hitting one another with nets.”

Wood is best known for his role at Frodo Baggins in “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy and “The Hobbit” series that followed. In 2011, he tried his hand at comedy by starring in the FX series “Wilfred.” His most recent film role saw him star in “Come To Daddy,” which released Feb. 7.