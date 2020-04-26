Ellen DeGeneres, Portia De Rossi Divorce Rumors: Aussie Star Reportedly Tired Of Host’s ‘Diva Tantrums’

23 SHARES Share Tweet

There is no denying that Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are among the most followed couples in Hollywood today. The pair has been very vocal about their love for each other. However, numerous controversies and split rumors continue to hound their marriage.

Woman’s Day Australia, in its April 20, 2020 issue, suggested that Ellen and Portia’s relationship is at breaking point. The Australian-American model has, allegedly, had enough of the host’s ‘diva tantrums.’ The news came weeks after a Twitter thread about Ellen’s rumored attitude problems broke the internet. However, no concrete pieces of evidence can prove that these allegations are true up to this writing.

“Ellen has always had the upper hand over Portia and that’s the way she likes it. She bosses her around like nobody’s business and Portia puts up with it because she feels like Ellen gave her this luxurious existence in mansions and all the pet horses she could ever have dreamed of,” an undisclosed source told the entertainment news outlet.

“They’ve had some rip-roaring fights when Portia has ‘stepped out of line’, in Ellen’s view. Portia usually goes running off to her brother in tears, but she always returns to Ellen. You can’t blame Portia if she doesn’t want to leave her. Ellen’s one of the most well-connected, wealthy, and powerful people in Hollywood and could easily run Portia out of town if they were to break up,” it went on.

Previous reports claimed that Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have been fighting endlessly after the talk show host, allegedly, refused to lessen her workload so she could spend more quality time with her wife. The Aussie actress was, reportedly, fuming after she learned that Ellen extended her contract to continue “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

In 2017, Ellen and Portia put an end to the pesky split reports with a series of snaps from their Mallorca getaway. The “Scandal” actress even shared a snap of herself and the TV host as they enjoy each other’s company during the said trip.

Ellen, for her part, revealed that she married her best friend, seemingly suggesting that the never-ending divorce reports are not true after all. “Portia and I constantly say to each other, ‘We are so lucky.’ Sometimes it is lying in bed at night before I go to sleep, and I just say thank you to whatever, whoever is out there,” she said. “I have gotten to a place where I am just settled. Really. I know that I am not going anywhere. She is not going anywhere. I am not saying the relationship took a while; I am saying in my life, it took a while to find this,” Ellen went on.

Meanwhile, both Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have yet to comment on Woman’s Day’s most recent report about the status of their marriage. So, avid followers of the couple should take these speculations lightly until everything is proven true and correct.