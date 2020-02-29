Embaló dismisses Government and troops occupy institutions in Guinea-Bissau

The Guinean political crisis worsened even more yesterday, throwing the country into greater confusion and uncertainty. The winner of the presidential election, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, who the day before yesterday took “symbolically inauguration” as president, dismissed the prime minister, Aristides Gomes, nominating the first deputy speaker of the Parliament, Nuno Nabian, apparently supported by the Forces. Armed.

Then, the president of the National Popular Assembly, Cipriano Cassamá, took office as interim president, in a session in Parliament. The inauguration was conferred by the deputy Dan Ialá, first secretary of the Parliament’s table, invoking the Guinean Constitution, which provides that, if there is vacancy in the head of the State, the position is held by the President of the Assembly, the second figure of the State. It would have assisted diplomats accredited in the country.

Embaló, who was “sworn in” without the Supreme Court of Justice deciding on the appeal of the defeated candidate, Domingos Simões Pereira, justified the dismissal of Aristides Gomes with “serious and inappropriate action”, of summoning the accredited diplomatic corps in Bissau, inducing him not to appear in office and to “appeal to war and upheaval”.

“artificial crisis”

The “presidential decree” attributed the “artificial post-electoral crisis” to the “PAIGC party (African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde) and its candidate for the presidential elections, which calls into question the normal functioning of the institutions of the Republic” .

The crisis is also “embodied in public declarations of contempt and lack of recognition of the legitimacy and authority” of the democratically elected head of state, by free, universal, secret suffrage, considered by the group of international observers to be free, fair and transparent and confirmed four times by the National Elections Commission “.

Hours before, the CNE assured that “it fulfilled its mission with objectivity and exemption”, maintaining that the documents, which Simões’ candidacy says do not exist, include the results obtained, complaints, protests and counter-protests and the decisions taken and that are validated with the signature of representatives of the candidacies and of the Public Ministry.

Shortly after being “fired”, Aristides Gomes denounced, on Twitter, that state institutions were being invaded by the military, in an “act of consummation of the coup d’état that began yesterday (Thursday) with the investiture” of Embaló.

According to the Lusa agency, the military removed the employees of public radio and television and ordered the suspension of broadcasts, which indicates the participation of elements of the Armed Forces in the coup. PAIGC, the majority in the National People’s Assembly and which supported the Government, assured on Twitter that “democracy will prevail”, appealing: “We must maintain serenity and vigilance”.