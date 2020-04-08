Emergency powers for gardaí, thousands flee Wuhan: Today’s Covid-19 main points

THE DEATH TOLL from Covid-19 in Ireland has now reached 210 with the total number of cases currently sitting at 5,709, according to the latest figures announced by the chief medical officer yesterday.

The impact of the virus on various sectors and industries has continued to emerge, with students at third level education being told that all in-person written and oral exams have been cancelled.

Meanwhile, warmer weather is on the way for the coming days and has led the Government to sign into law new emergency measures granting gardaí the power to arrest and detain individuals flouting the Covid-19 restrictions.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

Health officials have confirmed that a further 36 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland.

Higher and further education exams won’t be taking place in examination centres during the Covid-19 emergency, Minister for Higher Education Mary Mitchell O’Connor has confirmed.

Clarity on the Junior and Leaving Certificate exams is expected to be given by the Minister of Education Joe McHugh in the next few days.

Simon Harris last night signed new regulations which will give gardaí the powers to enforce Covid-19 distancing measures tonight, while Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has insisted gardaí will only use their new powers as a last resort.

The number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in a hospital setting in Northern Ireland has risen to 78, with five more fatalities reported today.

The record number of Covid-19 clusters in nursing homes has more than doubled over a four-day period.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) has today warned that gardaí should only use new emergency powers to arrest and detain people flouting Covid-19 regulations “as minimally as possible, if at all”.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will hold a conference call later today with religious leaders from a number of different faiths to discuss the current Covid-19 crisis.

The Department of Social Protection has acknowledged that recipients of the new Covid-19 illness benefit have received the usual payment rate of €203, rather than the increased rate of €350.

Freephone services have been launched by Ireland’s five main banks to help cocooning customers make payments and carry out other banking services.

Galway and Waterford City Councils have asked people to stop discarding plastic gloves on the ground after using them, as more people wear plastic protective equipment during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The chief medical officer at the Department of Health has indicated that measures aimed at combating the spread of Covid-19 will remain in place beyond this week.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main international points: