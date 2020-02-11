Emily Thornberry tells Laura Kuenssberg she is being PUSHED OUT of Labour leadership race

EMILY THORNBERRY confessed she is struggling to find a political patch to stand on as she is squeezed out of the Labour leadership contest.

The Shadow Foreign Secretary told the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg she is up against two “monolithic” campaigns meaning despite her experience she is being left behind. Mrs Thornberry is the only hopeful not to have the required support to make the final Labour ballot yet. She told the BBC: “It’s really difficult to do this. I think that the way that the campaign is playing out is that we’ve ended up with two slightly monolithic campaigns.

“One is perceived as being on the left with the support of Momentum and all the data that obviously Momentum has. “And the other one, by comparison, is seen as the right or the centre ground.” Mrs Thornberry also criticised how the Labour leadership race is unable to break away from the political tradition of left vs right. She commented: “Unfortunately the Labour Party can very easily fall into the good old way of fighting things in the Labour Party as left versus right.

“To a certain extent it’s a good old fashioned squeeze between these two big campaigns and it’s quite difficult in the middle of that.” Mrs Thornberry was referring to the campaigns of Corbyn successor Rebecca Long-Bailey and centrist Sir Keir Starmer. Both Mrs Long-Bailey and Sir Kier have reached the threshold to be included on the member’s ballot. Wigan MP Lisa Nandy is the other leadership contender to reach the landmark.

During the interview, Mrs Thornberry said: “With me as leader, we would be doing things in a different way. “We would be more professional, we would be more believable and we would be more credible. “People would say thank goodness the Labour Party is back.” Later in the interview, Mrs Thornberry was quizzed by Laura Kuenssberg about whether she had any Tory friends.