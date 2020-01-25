Emmanuel Macron in crisis: President’s popularity continues to plummet as anger rises

FRENCH President Emmanuel Macron’s popularity fell further in January, adding to troubles afflicting his administration over its controversial overhaul of the country’s costly and complex pension system, a poll showed on Friday.

The young centrist’s plan to do away with the country’s myriad pension schemes and replace them with a universal, points-based system has sparked fresh popular anger. Only 33 percent of those surveyed said they trusted M Macron, down four percentage points in three months, according to the BVA poll for Orange, RTL radio and La Tribune newspaper. Sixty-six percent of respondents said they “don’t trust” the 42-year-old president, the poll found.

M Macron’s tough policies are at the heart of their dissatisfaction: 45 percent said his economic and fiscal policies had “worsened” the country’s economic situation. Only 24 percent said they had helped boost economic growth, while 30 percent said they had had “no impact” whatsoever. France has been hit by more than six weeks of sometimes violent protests and wildcat strikes aimed at stepping up pressure on the government before it presents the final version of its much-contested pension reform bill. The government will unveil the revised pension plan at a cabinet meeting on Friday before submitting the draft law to parliament for debate set to begin on February 17.

M Macron has largely stood his ground during the weeks-long industrial action that has closed schools and crippled public transport. However, those disruptions gradually petered out after his prime minister agreed to temporarily scrap plans to raise the age for a full pension to 64 from 62. Determined to revive opposition to the overhaul, hard-left unions such as the militant CGT and FO are resorting to more radical actions such as power cuts and port blockades. They continue to reject the reform outright and have called a new day of mass walkouts on Friday, to coincide with the cabinet meeting.