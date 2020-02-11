Emmerdale spoilers: Cain Dingle delivers life-changing news to Moira Barton 

EMMERDALE fans have seen Moira Barton’s downfall in recent weeks, but it seems her life is going to get worse when Cain Dingle arrives and delivers a crushing blow. Is this the end of the road for their marriage?

Cain Dingle’s (played by Jeff Hordley) marriage was torn apart after he found out his wife Moira Barton (Natalie J. Roberts) had been having an affair with farmhand and his long-lost son Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) throughout the summer. But in recent months, Emmerdale viewers have seen Cain take a stern approach towards Moira and it seems he is going to issue a life-altering ultimatum.

Unable to shoulder the responsibility and blame of breaking up her family, Moira has turned to the bottle as a way of coping. Meanwhile, Cain has taken an alternative route, refusing to show any emotion, stopping Moira from seeing their sons and calling her out for the amount of alcohol she is constantly consuming. As her life falls apart, Moira has found herself more and more isolated, with her son Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) choosing to move out after he lashed out at her in an angry tirade. In upcoming scenes, Moira finds herself in a difficult situation, but Cain only makes matters worse when he arrives at the farm later.

He may not be living in the farmhouse, but he is still working for Moira and when he arrives one day, he notices the sheep have escaped from their pen. With the help of Amy Wyatt (Natalie-Ann Jamieson), she suggests they ring Cain, but Matty is adamant he doesn’t want to give Cain another opportunity to have a go at Moira. With time of the essence, Matty and Amy head out into the fields to try and find the lost livestock, but they run into trouble when they are faced with a Rustler. Viewers will tune in to see the friends try and run, but they soon realise they are surrounded by a whole group of livestock thieves.

Luckily, Moira arrives just in time and intervenes, while holding a loaded gun, she threatens the Rustlers to stay away from her animals. Will she end up firing the gun, and if so, who could get hurt? Just when she thinks all the drama is over, Cain arrives and hands her a document which is set to change her life. After much confederation, Cain has proceeded with a divorce and gives them to Moira to sign. But, is this really the end of Cain and Moira?

Emmerdale viewers know this isn’t the first time Cain or Moira have strayed from one another. Cain and Moira’s romance started while Moira was still married to John Barton (James Thornton), which subsequently ended her marriage.. Following his brief liaison with Moira, Cain had a fling with Priya Sharma (Fiona Wade), but things got complicated quickly when it was revealed Amy had given birth to Cain’s son Kyle, despite lying about having an abortion. Moira and Cain rekindled their relationship in late 2012 and Cain proposed in October 2013. The couple got married in May 2014 and Cain’s amorous ways with other women were temporarily stopped – until he once again had an affair with ex Charity (Emma Atkins) in 2016.