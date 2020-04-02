Emotional Gunner outlines NT virus impact

An emotional Northern Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner has broken down while explaining to people how tough new laws aimed at stopping the coronavirus will affect their lives.

He brought up his own experience in being rushed to hospital last October as an example of why it was important to stop the rapid spread and save lives.

Mr Gunner recently also had corrective surgery following a heart attack likely caused by a blood clot.

“A few months ago, I was the one lying on a hospital bed in the ED,” he told reporters.

“Extraordinary doctors and nurses saved my life.

“I thank God for them, I thank God for the Royal Darwin Hospital and I thank God for everyone that works there.

“If I had presented in the middle of a coronavirus outbreak, it might have been a different story.”

He said while the NT had so far been least affected and the safest place in Australia, what “keeps me up at night” was the “wave” coming.

“”Our size is too small, our population too vulnerable, the risk too great, the cost too high.”

Like the rest of the nation, many Territorians had largely ignored advice to practise social distancing last week before the federal government ordered the closure of many venues from Monday.

“If you’re asking if these measures go too far, I’d like you to do something for me, if you can,” Mr Gunner said.

“Google ‘coronavirus’ and ‘Italy’.

“See the sick and the dying lined up in hospitals hallways. And then think – that could be mum, that could be dad.”

Mr Gunner announced a $50 million Small Business Survival Fund that he said would deliver grants to help keep businesses alive.

His government last week committed $65 million to the Jobs Rescue & Recovery Plan offering grants to home owners and businesses.

The federal government’s stimulus package also offers payments to businesses that keep workers on, and a doubling of income support for people who lose their jobs.

“COVID-19 is doing more damage to our Territory economy than any natural disaster ever has,” Mr Gunner said.

“I know these decisions will cause pain for people.

“I expect there will be Territorians who will not support this, and who will never forgive me for it.

“But if I didn’t make these hard choices to save lives, I could never forgive myself.”

The closures and new laws, which effectively close the NT’s borders by requiring anyone entering to go into quarantine for 14 days, will damage an economy that is already the nation’s weakest.

NT businesses rely on activity during the dry season to give them enough income to survive the wet.

But with new laws coming in just before the start of the dry, many businesses are facing a period of of slow business well in excess of one year.