End of the EU? Brexiteer predicts next members to leave as Brussels wants more integration

A BREXITEER has predicted the countries which could follow the UK out of the EU – potentially spelling disaster for Brussels as it continues to push for closer ties between member states.

Britain voted to leave the EU by 52 percent to 48 percent in the 2016 referendum. And the UK will finally be free from the bloc at the end of the year.

France and Italy could be next to quit Brussels after Brexit, according to ex-MEP Alexandra Phillips. The former Brexit Party MEP pointed to the Génération Frexit movement launched by Charles-Henri Gallois and the Italexit party set up by Gianluigi Paragone. Both have been inspired by Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party, which stormed to victory in the UK’s European elections last year and piled pressure on the Conservatives to get Brexit over the line. But Ms Phillips warned it could be more complicated for France or Italy to drag themselves out of the EU as they adopted the euro.

The Brexiteer told Express.co.uk: “I think really all eyes on France and Italy. “And especially France as we’re gearing up for another presidential election soon. “If a Frexit candidate goes into the running then that person is going to suddenly have a very significant platform because they will be part of the presidential debates and really bring the issue of leaving the EU to light.

“The only thing I would say is those countries are in the euro and that makes departure very difficult. “There’s a more complicated process in having to completely change a currency.” Ms Phillips added that Poland, Hungary and Greece could also be possible candidates for their own EU exits.

And she claimed Euroscepticism in many member states is being fuelled by Brussels’ bid for further integration. The Brexiteer insisted countries are closely watching to see how Brexit plays out. Ms Phillips said: “I think Poland for a long time has had a strong Eurosceptic streak, Hungary. “In fact most countries in the EU, Greece as well, have a significant chunk of the population who are saying we’re not so sure about EU membership.

“And as the EU’s desire to integrate and further centralise continues, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. “And then when these countries sit back and observe what happens with the UK. “I think there will be enhanced calls continentally and people saying ‘well, look, the UK are now able to do X, Y and Z, they’ve got their own bespoke trade deals’. “I think many of these countries are sitting and waiting to see what happens with us.”