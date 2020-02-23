Energy bills could be reduced through this government scheme providing free insulations

ENERGY bills can be made worse by faulty or low-quality wall cavities, loft insulations and boilers. Repairing or updating these items can be an expensive endeavour. However, the government has put a scheme in place to help those who qualify to pay for new insulations.

The Energy Company Obligation (ECO) is a government energy efficiency scheme that aims to tackle fuel poverty and reduce carbon emissions. The scheme was originally launched in April 2013 and has been amended over time. The latest policy update was EC03 which came into effect from December 2018. The EC03 update consists of one distinct obligation called the Home Heating Cost Reduction Obligation (HHCRO).

There are a lot of official names and terms for this overall scheme but the basic plan for it is to help people lower their home heating costs by using energy-efficient measures and materials. To qualify for the scheme, the applicant needs to be a “core group customer from scheme year nine onwards under the Warm Home Discount Scheme”. Alternatively in a more likely scenario, the applicant can qualify through income requirements and by receiving certain beneifits.

The qualifying benefits are: Armed Forces Independence Payment

Attendance Allowance

Carer’s Allowance

Child Benefit (on the condition that the household’s relevant income does not exceed the amount set out in Chapter 3 of our scheme guidance)

Constant Attendance Allowance

Disability Living Allowance

Pension Guarantee Credit

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)

Income Support

Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit

Mobility Supplement

Personal Independence Payment

Severe Disablement Allowance

Tax Credits (Child Tax Credits and Working Tax Credits)

Universal Credit

Additionally, those living in social housing could also be eligible for the scheme. On top of this eligibility criteria, the applicant must either own their home or have permission from a landlord, social housing provider or management company. For those who qualify, they could receive free cavity wall and loft insulations and/or a heavily subsidised gas boiler replacement. Once these insulations have been made, consumers could save hundreds of pounds on their bills throughout the year.

To apply for this scheme, applicants will need to contact energy firms directly. Many household names offer the scheme, including EDF and NPower. To begin with, applicants will need to answer basic questions to determine their eligibility and may also need details for their existing boilers. A date will then need to be booked in for a technical survey with one of the firms members of staff, who will likely be an installer. This installer will evaluate what options are available for the applicant and the survey should happen relatively quickly after the initial call.