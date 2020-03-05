England 24-12 Ireland: Owen Farrell masterclass as Six Nations is blown wide open

England scored three tries as Eddie Jones’ side registered a commanding victory on their return to Twickenham to keep them in contention in the Six Nations.

England were making their first return to Twickenham since before the World Cup and they clearly missed their home stadium after delivering their best performance of the Six Nations with a strong win over Ireland. The Irish headed into the clash having won both their opening matches and in with a chance of the Grand Slam, but were quickly undone by England’s power in the first half.

Ultimately it was the bounce of the ball that went England’s way in the first half though as George Ford and Elliot Daly touched over after the Ireland defence were undone by a kick over the top. Owen Farrell was at his very best with the boot as he helped give England a 17-0 lead heading into half-time. Robbie Henshaw gave Ireland a glimmer of hope at the start of the second half as he battled over the line. But Luke Cowan-Dickie wrapped up the win for England midway through the second half after driving over from a line out. There was still time for Ireland to grab a consolation but now England have leapfrogged them in the table with France the only unbeaten side in the Six Nations now.

That’s the final piece of action and the score line may somewhat flatter Ireland. England should have been out of sight and they may well rue not getting that fourth try for the bonus point. Still Eddie Jones’ side are very much in with a chance of winning the Six Nations after halting Ireland. TRY IRELAND! Consolation for Ireland to make it a more healthy deficit defeat. England still searching for that bonus-point try but it doesn’t look like it’s going to come. The game has reached a bit of a lull now with the game all-but won for England now. Robbie Henshaw lucky to get away with that! Jonny May breaks through Ireland’s defence down the wing, kicks it to the line but is taken clean out by Henshaw. Referee though deems it legal as Ireland escape. That might be game, set and match! England pile over the line after breaking off in a pack from the line out and Luke Cowan-Dickie touches over. Farrell with a magnificent kick from the side to add the extras. England have just bulldozed through Ireland’s scrum! Incredible power and brute strength. England with a line-out at the five-yard line. Ford nearly breaks through Ireland’s defence. They play it out wide but touch it forward as Ireland break a sigh of relief. England back on top though. The decision pays off as Robbie Henshaw comes away with the ball and breaks through England’s defence. Another wayward kick from Sexton though as he’s unable to add the extras. Big decision from Ireland as they opt to take a scrum penalty directly in front of the posts. They need a couple tries to have any chance of getting back into this game. Owen Farrell and CJ Stander get tangled up with the England captain holding onto his opponent’s leg after feeling aggrieved at how the Ireland star went in at the ruck. Penalty goes against Farrell though and Ireland are at England’s five-yard line. Nice bit of play by Ireland down on England’s right side inside the 22 but they’re unable to take advantage as England turn it over. Start as you mean to go on Maro Itoje. The man was a colossus in defence in the first half and is straight into it at the start of the second. Already eight tackles made.

According to plan for England and then some! Impressive 40 minutes from Eddie Jones’ side but one to forget for Ireland. Jonny Sexton and Conor Murray in particular struggling to get the ball rolling for the Irish. Rob Herring with an important touch-tackle on Tom Curry as he was clean through after some excellent footwork. England hold an advantage though and the referee eventually blows up. Farrell again in front of the posts and no mistake once again. Commanding lead for England. Conor Murray being targeted by England at the moment with the Ireland star struggling with his kicking. Eddie Jones will want his side to kill this game off with how dominant they have been so far though. This game could swing on the next score. Ireland are all at sea here. England have a spring in their step and passing the ball with ease. Ireland have barely spent any time in England’s half. George Ford this time with a hopeful kick into the touchline and this time Jacob Stockdale is undone by the bounce and Elliot Daly is there to pounce! Farrell again with an easy conversion. Brief stoppage after a bizarre coming together between CJ Stander and Maro Itoje. The Irish No 8 has his top off and grapples with Itoje on the floor. Nothing but a telling off from the referee though. Jonathan Joseph with a dazzling run through Ireland’s midfield sparks a brilliant possession for England after a terrible kick from Connor Murray. Results in a penalty to England Messy play from England there results in an Ireland penalty at the half. George Ford gets his kick horribly wrong, sending it back. Jonny May gathers but England are unable to recover. England quickly make amends at the scrum though and Farrell pushes his kick expertly to the five-yard line! Penalty Ireland. Courtney Lawes penalised and Jonny Sexton has an easy kick left of centre… but the Ireland captain gets it horribly wrong! Drags it low and wide. One he will want to forget very quickly! Brilliant piece of play from Owen Farrell as he spots a gap in the Ireland defene and slots a low kick towards the try line. Jonny Sexton looks as though he’s able to clear it up easily but he gets all in a muddle from the bounce and George Ford is there to pounce! Farrell with the conversion. Extremely strong start from England here as they find space on the left to attack Ireland’s goal line. Lawes with some loose hands on a quick pass at the line though and Ireland are able to turn it over.

: Courtney Lawes is back in the starting XV today and you certainly won’t miss him! He’s sporting a huge shiner on his right eye after a training ground collision. But the flanker has shrugged it off in typical fashion. “It’s just a boo boo. Nothing too crazy,” he said. It’s all fine… just a clash, my head on something, not sure what. “I’m hoping it will go down a bit. It’s all right – I got through training.” One of the biggest talking points ahead of this game is of course the battle of the Farrell family. Owen Farrell will lead England out for his 82nd cap but he will have an extra eye on the Ireland technical area with his father Andy Farrell recently being appointed head coach of Ireland. Which Farrell will be leaving Twickenham the happier of the two?