England coach Eddie Jones continues eccentric team selection with Jonathan Joseph decision

Jonathan Joseph will win his 50th cap for England on Sunday against Ireland. It will be the first he has started on the wing.

It is seven years since the Bath centre even started a club game there and that was back in his London Irish days. In naming Joseph as his No 11 – although whether he plays left or right wing will only become apparent at kick-off – Eddie Jones is continuing with the same selection eccentricity that sees Tom Curry, a flanker, picked at No 8 again.

If it works all well and good – the England coach can smile one of his ‘I told you so’ smiles. If it does not and Joseph is exposed by Ireland’s tried-and-trusted kicking game then England will be out of the Six Nations title race and Jones will have exposed himself to two weeks of uncomfortable scrutiny. “He’s one of our best defenders in space, competent under the high ball and has great running skills. With the resources we have available he’s the best guy for that spot,” said Jones. “If you look at the amount of possession we are going to get at the weekend, 40 per cent is going to be from structured, where people have set positions, and 60 per cent or more is going to be from unstructured, where they don’t have set positions.

“We are looking at the majority of the possession from no set positions and therefore we are look at picking the best players.” Jones likes positional flexibility – Owen Farrell and Courtney Lawes both play most of their club rugby in different shirt numbers to that which they will wear against Ireland. And he had a decision to make with a groin injury to George Furbank but Elliot Daly’s reversion to full-back has triggered a left-field solution. England are down on on wings with three who went to the World Cup – Anthony Watson, Jack Nowell and Joe Cokanasiga – injured but the Joseph selection is baffling given he still had a specialist wing alternative in his squad in Ollie Thorley. He has now been released to play for Gloucester this weekend.

“He’s progressing well,” said Jones. “He still got some work to do on his game before he’s ready but we’re in the process of getting him ready to play Test rugby.” The other backline changes are more logical with Manu Tuilagi slotting back into the centre position Joseph occupied against Scotland two weeks ago and Ben Youngs promoted back to the starting scrum-half role ahead of Willi Heinz. In the pack Joe Marler takes the absent Mako Vunipola’s spot while Lawes replaces Northampton clubmate Lewis Ludlam who drops out of the 23. “Lewis has probably flattened out a little bit but that’s common with young players,” said Jones. Saracens flanker Ben Earl, who Jones believes is agile enough to cover backline positions as well, keeps his place on the bench after making his debut at Murrayfield with Henry Slade back alongside him after two months out with a fractured ankle.

